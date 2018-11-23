The Lion King trailer: Disney’s 2019 flick will make you go Hakuna Matata

Remakes come with a lot of hope and Disney’s rendition of the 1994 hit The Lion King doesn’t disappoint. In fact, if you’ve seen the original film, the very first trailer of the 2019 flick is bound to give you goosebumps. The one and a half minute ‘live action’ trailer contains uncanny similarities of the original masterpiece, such as the Circle of Life track playing in the background. Let’s take a look at some of the most nostalgic moments.

Sunrise shot

The trailer begins with the sun rising over Mufasa’s kingdom – just like the shot from the original film. Of course, there are graphical improvements on it, but the resemblance is uncanny. It brings back the good memories and gives you an idea of what’s to come: a faithful remake.

The Antelopes

The 1994 Lion King included several shots of animals racing to meet the future king – Simba. One of the shots includes antelopes looking up (supposedly) in the direction of Pride Rock. The antelopes also have a bigger role in the film. When Mufasa explains to Simba the Circle of Life, he begins with the antelopes.

Mount Kilimanjaro

The highest peak in Africa forms a part of the opening montage in the 1994 film. It is also mentioned in some of the songs in the film. The new trailer doesn’t miss out on the iconic piece of geography and unsurprisingly adds a lot more detail to the shot.

Celebrations of the animals

This is the part which really made us gasp. Rafiki paints Simba’s forehead with some herbs – slightly different from the animated film, where he breaks a fruit. Rafiki himself looks stunning, though without his walking stick – I can’t wait to see him knocking off a few hyenas! Next up, he holds up and presents Simba to the gathered animals – a scene that is etched firmly in our memories. As soon as Simba is unveiled, the animals rejoice and the live action trailer captures the moment perfectly.

Simba steps on Mufasa’s pawprints

Just after his little misadventure with the hyenas, Simba had a tough one-on-one with his dad. As Mufasa waited to admonish his son, a trembling Simba steps on Mufasa’s paw print. The scene subtlety explains that the future king has a lot to learn from his father.

The Stampede

This is one of the defining moments of the film. Scar’s evil plan to kill Mufasa and Simba involved a stampede from the wildebeests. The shot of them running down the cliff is chilling.

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Jon Favreau of Iron Man fame, The Lion King 2019 has a dazzling set of voice actors. We’ve got Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. The amazing Hans Zimmer will be returning to work on the music and Elton John will be reworking some of his original tracks.