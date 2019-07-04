In Com Staff July 04 2019, 6.13 pm July 04 2019, 6.13 pm

Teen singer Halle Bailey will play Ariel in the live-action version of Disney's The Little Mermaid. The 19-year-old was discovered by Beyonce in 2013, and has described playing the iconic character as a 'dream come true'. Halle is currently in a musical duo with sister Chloe called Chloe X Halle.

Rob Marshall, who directed Mary Poppins Returns, has explained why Halle was the one who landed the coveted role. He said, "After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role."

The film will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics). Marshall will also produce with John DeLuca, Marc Platt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. This will be Halle's first major role on screen after she was a supporting character on Freeform's Grown-ish.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019