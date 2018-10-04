The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau's Star Wars Series now has a name

Actor-filmmaker Jon Favreau is all set to write and produce an original, live-action scripted Star Wars TV series. This series will be aired exclusively on Disney's streaming service that launches in the second half of 2019. The Iron Man actor revealed, on Wednesday, that this show will be called The Mandalorian. Favreau took to his social media to reveal a short synopsis of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian follows a "lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy" and will take place post the fall of the Galactic Empire, but before the rise of the First Order. A release date for The Mandalorian is yet to be announced, but it is safe to say that the series will arrive after Disney's streaming service is launched. So, by any guess, The Mandalorian is set to arrive in either late 2019 or early 2020.

Jon Favreau is not new to the Star Wars franchise as the filmmaker had played roles in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Currently, Favreau is working on his Lion King remake that stars Beyonce, Donald Glover and Seth Rogan.

