MCU is back with another exciting trailer of Black Panther

Marvel unveiled a new trailer of its first big blockbuster of 2018, Black Panther on Tuesday 9th January. The trailer, touted as a “Special Look” debuted following a halftime performance from Kendrick Lamar, who late last year hinted that he was working on the Black Panther soundtrack while the 8-minute or so set featured his medley.

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, an exclusive trailer for Black Panther was shown to the 10,000 people gathered in Hall H. The trailer was set to the tune of Lamar’s “DNA”. But the most surprising thing about this trailer is that it still doesn’t give us that much about the plot or even the Black Panther. The emphasis is more on Killmonger challenging the Black Panther’s supremacy, and director Ryan Coogler drawing us into a world we haven’t really seen before in the MCU. Visually, the movie looks extremely dazzling.

The film also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Black Panther will be released on February 16 and T'Challa will return on May 4 with every other major MCU hero in Avengers: Infinity War.