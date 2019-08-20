Soheib Ahsan August 20 2019, 11.03 am August 20 2019, 11.03 am

In modern-day society, there is so much focus on what goes on in front of a camera that people often miss what goes on behind it. There is a completely different world behind the camera and its working is more sinister than one would think. This is exactly what we will get to see in the upcoming fictional television series titled The Morning Show. The series will be premiering on the new web-television service by Apple, Apple TV+. On Monday a full trailer of the series was dropped.

Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston star in the series. The three-minute trailer starts with Jennifer Aniston announcing the termination of her long term co-host Steve Carell from The Morning Show on live television. Things take a turn for Jennifer Aniston when a rising journalist played by Reese Witherspoon appears on The Morning Show and impresses audiences. Catching on the public's love for Witherspoon, The big bosses behind the show try to replace Aniston with Witherspoon. The trailer shows Aniston and Witherspoon both struggling to not let Aniston be removed as even the latter is not interested in taking her job. At one point in the trailer, Aniston is seen speaking to Carell telling him that he left her alone to deal with a pack of wolves referring to the show's runners. The show is set to premiere in the fall of 2019.