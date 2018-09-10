The Nun gets meme-d, and the best ones are right here!

What happens when a highly anticipated horror film like The Nun garners something really unexpected? Well, the latest to the Conjuring franchise is doing fabulous when it comes to minting money at the box office, but instead of the flick scaring the sh*t out of people, it’s actually being made fun of.

The film which features a grotesque demon nun, is not being taken seriously on the internet and is getting meme-d. Several internet users played on the word nun to make new posters on a Lagaan song, Race 3, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma and even recent meme fodder, Sui Dhaaga. And you can’t miss this hilarious treat. Have a look:

The Nun has made Rs. 27 crore at the Indian box office over the weekend and is the most successful film in the franchise.

Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes On The Nun’s Poster. Even Mumbai Police Is Not Behind..



The film precedes the events of the previous films: Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle, The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. It has been tagged as one of the spookiest horror series of all time, just when one thought the Conjuring franchise couldn’t get any better, fans are treated with The Nun, which is everything but not at all scary. *giggles*​