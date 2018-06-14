The Nun Trailer: The holiest locations can be haunted, so pray for forgiveness

The demonic sister from The Conjuring is set to haunt you this September. Warner Bros released a disturbing trailer for the upcoming horror film titled The Nun. The film is a spinoff of the Conjuring series and will focus on the mysterious demon called Valak, who appears as a nun in The Conjuring 2.

To make matter unsettling, the film is set in a church in Romania. The makers want you to watch the trailer to the end, as it describes a young nun having visions of an evil nun. Towards the end of the clip, she is shown walking down a dark, creepy passage, unaware of being followed by the evil nun. When she becomes aware of being followed, she turns around inquisitively. Suddenly a dark figure leaps from the shadows and overpowers her. The trailer ends with a message: Pray for forgiveness.

The events of The Nun unfold before the story of Annabelle. From the trailer, it seems like the makers are relying on history and the setting of a church to terrorise the audience. The young nun paired with a priest with a haunted past, and the involvement of the Vatican, adds to the mysterious tone. The duo is set to investigate the secrets of the abbey as ‘they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun’ from the earlier films.

Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun hits the theatres on September 7.