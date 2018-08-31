The Nun won’t relieve you of sins, it’ll bring demons

The makers of The Nun, a spinoff of The Conjuring series, released the poster of the Hindi version of the much-anticipated horror film. With the release date closing in, the new poster gives us an idea of what’s in store and it looks disturbing.

The poster has a split image of an innocent looking nun with a white background at the bottom. Towards the top, the demon Vallack is partially visible as his glowing green eyes stare back at you. it would look like the demon is close to possessing the nun. According to a tweet by industry insider Taran Adarsh, the English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu version of the film will release on the same date i.e., September 7.

Directed by Corin Hardy and written by James Wan, The Nun is set in the 1960s in Eastern Europe. The trailers show the demon haunting the Abbey Convent and showing up in the dreams on a nun. "I think a lot of the expansion of the Conjuring universe came from an organic place. We try not to force these expansions,” Wan was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The Nun will star Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Bonnie Aarons, and Jonny Coyne. The Conjuring franchise was a hit among moviegoers and hopefully The Nun will live up to its fame.