The one App that has been hooking up lonely celebrities

Karan Johar’s autobiography has one very interesting piece of anecdote. "I would have liked to give you the name of the agency, but they are so exclusive and quiet, so I couldn’t. Not that anything’s come out of it! I’m not a success story of their agency at all. In fact, two out of three people succeed, and I’m the one that failed,” he writes. Celebs don’t hook-up as easily as we would think. Not without getting into the lens of the paparazzi lurking outside the house, on the sets, at the airport. Getting laid is a difficult process. But there’s one app that has been helping lonely celebrities find what they are looking for. Raya.

A subscription-based app, Raya has been hooking up celebs since 2015. Pay a $7.99 a month and there’s a chance that you will bang into (no pun intended) a celebrity you know. According to reports, there are at least 28 celebs on the site when checked last. The app is nothing like Tinder. Call it the league of extraordinary ladies and gentlemen where the subscription amount has ultimately turned the app into a secret society. A core belief that has reportedly attracted celebrities like DJs Diplo and Skrillex, actors Elijah Wood and Amy Schumer and musicians Demi Lovato and John Mayer, Instagram models and other social influencers.

And while the other dating apps scamper for your attention, Raya couldn’t care less. It has rules that don’t mince words. “This is an intimate community with zero-tolerance for disrespect or mean-spirited behavior. Be nice to each other. Say hello like adults,” says a screen that blocks use until you confirm. EVERYTIME you open the app. What’s impressive is that it’s not just for dating. It’s for professional networking as well. You can have parallel profiles for each.

It all makes Raya feel consequential. It takes your fun seriously. You aren’t going to swipe through an entire queue of nobodies. Suffering through annoying messages. Here members act right because the door to access can be shut on them if they don’t. The makers have successfully recreated the feel of dating in a small town, where you can’t put your reputation on line. Just the place where celebs would want to hang out. Try it though we aren’t sure if all who do will get through. It’s now a secret society, remember?