The PA Staff Photographer’s take on the beautiful aerial picture of Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally took the vows on Saturday, becoming man and wife as the world around them erupted in happiness. Here were two beings wrapping broken stereotypes in traditional duvet and marching towards their happily ever after. It also saw a grandeur of guests in attendance; from Hollywood to British stars, to the Royal acquaintances, it was regal in the truest of sense. Of course, there were people who painstakingly worked towards capturing every nuance, every feeling from the Royal Wedding, so it could reach the millions of fans across the world. One such person is Yui Mok, the PA Staff Photographer, and one of the people who were involved in creating magic at the wedding.

The internet went especially gooey and mushy over an aerial-view picture of Harry and Meghan in their carriage. The picture was incredible and unique, and everyone loved it. So when the frenzy over the same reached its peak, Yui Mok thought of shedding some light on what went behind the same. He did so in a series of tweets.

Yui revealed how he used two cameras and was aware and alert so as to not miss a single unique moment, and this picture was proof of the agility. He revealed how he happened to be positioned at the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle and the carriage just happened to pass beneath. In less than a fraction of a second, he clicked without hesitation, and got the picture that has the internet swooning over it. He had been positioned differently and used two different types of lenses so in order to not miss anything.

Thanks, glad you like the photo. It was taken by myself, and I'm a staff photographer for @PA based in the UK. I was positioned on the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, and they passed directly beneath me during their carriage procession. https://t.co/hkzViNhSbb — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

I should also add a big thanks to the @PA picture desk, who crop and tidy up the raw images that we send to them directly from our cameras on big jobs like this, before they are issued to the wider world. They tend to be unsung, whilst photographers end up grabbing all the glory. — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 19, 2018

For that shot I used @CanonUKandIE 1Dx Mk2 camera and a 70-200mm lens. For other shots I had the @CanonProNetwork 600mm F4 (which is actually quite light for its size - just as well as I had to handhold it a lot of the time!) Drones would never have been allowed anywhere near. — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 20, 2018

My position was a 'pool' position yesterday, which means @PA have to share the images I took with other agencies, out of fairness to the limited access in that spot. The photo should be available via quite a few agencies, not only @PA and RexShutterstock. — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 20, 2018

Referring to the heart-shape that was formed in the picture when Harry and Meghan came together, the photographer tweeted.

Purely coincidental. I had less than a one-second window to take that particular shot - whilst having to focus through a metal grill I was standing over - so was happy to get anything really! — Yui Mok (@YuiMok) May 20, 2018

Not just this picture, there were an array of other pictures too that went viral, each with a distinct story to tell. From the ones that captured the cultural significance the wedding held in the heart of the citizens, to the ones that showed the royal couple in all their happy glory, every picture was breathtaking. Not just the technical details, but sufficient skill went into creating these.

This is not the first time Yui has created magic with his pictures. You can even check more of his works on his website http://www.yuimok.com. From Prince William holding baby George in his arms, to many other magical moments, the website is a treasure trove.

Each and every picture from the Royal Wedding was a sight to behold. Be it the aerial shot, or the one that captured their first kiss. The credit goes to the team that endeavoured to capture the very essence of the Royal affair.