The Predator’s new trailer is out and it looks technologically advanced

Shane Black’s reboot of The Predator has a new trailer and ‘it is not what you think.’ The two-minute clip begins with Will Traeger talking about his job to when suddenly an alien ship crashes. A number of soldiers are seen shooting at dark figures.

Though the trailer looks modern, the dialogues seem to be taken off right from the original film. The Predator is a reinvention of the original film, which was released in 1987. According to reports, it will feature groups of smarter, and genetically enhanced variants of the aliens.

The official synopsis of the film says that the universe’s deadliest hunters are now back and they are ‘stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before.’ The aliens have also made some upgrades on themselves using DNA from other species. A young boy accidentally ensures their return to earth, and it is up to a bunch former soldiers to stop the menace. The group also includes a science teacher who will assist them.

The Predator involves a star-studded cast including Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Jane Thomas, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski. The film releases on September 14.