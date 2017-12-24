The Prince of Asagard is also GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2017

Son of the king of Jotunheim and Prince of Asagard is GQ’s Most Stylish Man of 2017. After 6 rounds of elimination and grabbing 65 percent of two million votes, Tom Hiddleston became the man who wears a suit better than any other. The Thor star had beaten the likes of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, David Beckham and Drake to win the title.

“He’s a master of the sartorial arts, a king of the red carpet, and he makes one damn good Bolognese,” GQ said. The reference is to a GQ article on Tom’s recipe of Bolognese. They made the Bolognese the way Tom’s makes it and GQ said, “Tom! Hiddleston! Loves! This! Bolognese! And! So! Do! We!”

Tom’s passionate fan base didn’t let their favourite star lose this battle. For the title of Most Stylish Man, Loki was pitted against Taylor Swift’s exes. It was everyone from Harry Styles, John Mayer and Shawn Medes who once dated Swift.

Tom had the last laugh as he also beat comedian Aziz Ansari to win the title. The Brit actor needs to thank his stylist Ilaria Urbinati who has also helped Ben Affleck and Rami Malek’s impeccable red carpet outfits.

Other notable contenders to the title were Robert Pattinson, Idris Elba, Frank Ocean, Kanye West, Barack Obama, Ryan Reynolds and Tom Ford.​