The Queen of Soul rests in peace, Aretha Franklin dies at 76

Singer Aretha Franklin breathed her last on Thursday. Known as the ‘Queen of Soul’, she was a larger-than-life pop diva especially because of her gospel-inclined and cheerful-rotted singing. She was 76.

Reportedly, the reason behind the her death is said to be pancreatic cancer. Franklin started her career in the 1950s by singing at her dad’s Detroit Baptist Church. She then went on to entertain the royals and Presidents through her melodious performances. She took the level of soulful music a notch higher with her creativity.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart," Franklin's family said in the statement. "We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds.”

The statement further read, “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on."

Even on Monday, Beyonce dedicated her Detroit concert to the late diva. Aretha's hit songs include Respect, I Say A Little Prayer, Chain Of Fools among many. The world surely has lost a soulful voice. RIP Aretha Franklin.