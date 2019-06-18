In Com Staff June 18 2019, 12.17 am June 18 2019, 12.17 am

The Queen will not attend baby Archie's christening, it is claimed. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's son will be christened next month, however, the monarch is not expected to be at the event. Senior royals are said to be going to the ceremony, and Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, will also likely be in attendance.

However, the Queen will miss the occasion because of prior commitments, a report says. The Palace confirmed that the Queen will be absent, according to the Daily Express. The monarch also skipped last year's christening for Prince Louis - William and Kate Middleton's third child.

However, she was able to make it to the ceremony for Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Lena in 2019. Meghan's mum Doria Ragland is flying back to the UK to be at Archie's christening. She moved in with Harry and Meghan after the birth to help her daughter, however, she recently returned home to California, US. The christening will take place at St George's Chapel, where the royal couple wed and is likely to be a traditional affair.