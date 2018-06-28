The release date of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2 is already here

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which released on December 20, 2017, was a massive success with film grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. While fans are still excited about the first edition of the film, talks of a sequel are already here! The film that went on to become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time will see its next part Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2 soon and believe it or not, the release date has been announced.

Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a The Rock, took to Instagram to announce that the sequel will release on December 13, 2019. Well, that was quick! ‘Officially planting the Jumanji flag’, the star also thanked fans for making the prequel a massive success.

The film will bring back the core cast of Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. Jake Kasdan is expected to get back into the director’s seat for the sequel as well. Also, it will be a co-production of Matt Tolmach Productions and Seven Bucks Productions team of Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

With the writing team of Rosenberg and Pinkner back in place, we can highly hope that the charm of the prequel will be replicated! Let’s keep calm for more updates!