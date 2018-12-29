image
Saturday, December 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

The Rock crashes Kevin Hart's Instagram Live session and its LIT!

Hollywood

The Rock crashes Kevin Hart's Instagram Live session and its LIT!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 29 2018, 11.55 am
back
Dwayne JohnsonEntertainmenthollywoodInstagramkevin hartSocial MediaThe Rock
nextPriyanka Chopra and Franklin Jonas take a road trip to pout city
ALSO READ

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just got smacked down by guess who?

Dwayne Johnson: The Rock is thankful he couldn’t afford Thanksgiving once

The Rock introduces his cast member, what’s the size of that cheat meal?