The Rock crashes Kevin Hart's Instagram Live session and its LIT!

Instagram is without a doubt the best platform for our celebrities to showcase their ‘real’ and ‘raw’ side, and that’s what Dwayne The Rock Johnson has been doing on social media from quite a while now. Recently, Johnson crashed buddy Kevin Hart’s Instagram LIVE Q&A session and the result is hilarious. Dwayne and Kevin have been taking each other’s case on social media for a long time and this time it was no different. The legendary wrestler made some harsh comments for Kevin where one of them read that he wishes he could kill Hart ‘with his eyes.’

Well, this is not the first time The Rock has done such a thing. In fact, the two literally love to lock horns (in a joking manner) and throw some playful insults at one another. Dwayne's dig at Kevin during the Q&A session also mentioned that he wants to punch a hole in Hart's stupid face. But the Baywatch star didn't stop there as he was also seen commenting that how he has pissed in the tea Kevin was sipping at that moment. Woah, we bet, the kind of relation Kevin and The Rock share is beyond words, as who takes such gross insults man.

This is just the two stars showing some brotherly love on Instagram. Of course, they insult each other all the time and there's no cause for concern here. Kevin Hart was quite in the news recently when he stepped down as the host for Oscar’s after his homophobic tweets from 2009-2011 surfaced on the internet.