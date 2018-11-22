The Rock introduces his cast member, what’s the size of that cheat meal?

Former wrestler and Hollywood actor, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is currently in the process of filming his upcoming film, Hobbs & Shaw, which is a Fast and Furious spinoff. In regards to the same, the Baywatch actor took to his Instagram account and shared the newest addition to its cast and it’s all things cute!
Awesome little leading lady @elianasua_ alert 🚨 Filming our HOBBS & SHAW (Fast & Furious spin-off film) and it’s a pleasure to introduce the newest member of my Hobbs family to all of you. Eliana was super shy (and excited) about how I would announce her being cast in our movie. So, I figured we’d take baby steps and start with my 122million+ Instagram family & friends around the world 🌎 😉 Congrats on this big role and opportunity, thank you for working so hard - you’re doing awesome and welcome to our franchise. But first let’s destroy our cheat meals!!! 🥞🥞🤙🏾 #HobbsFamilyTree #ElianaSua #HobbsAndShaw SUMMER 2019
Rock revealed the little leading lady of the film is Eliana Sauniatu Su’a and she’s absolutely adorable. The actor shared a picture of him with Eliana with lots of food around and the cutest caption. The actor mentioned how Eliana was nervous on her announcement and congratulated her on the opportunity and thanked her too! How sweet of you, Rock! Eliana will be seen reprising the role of Rock’s young daughter in the film.
The premise of this spinoff will revolve around a US Diplomatic Security Agent, Luke Hobbs, played by The Rock, forming an unlikely connection with the character of Decker Shaw, played by Jason Statham and Idris Elba will be seen in a negative character. Hobbs & Shaw, stars Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Jason Statham along with many others in pivotal roles. Directed by David Leitch, the movie will hit the big screens on August 2, 2019.