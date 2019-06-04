Debanu Das June 04 2019, 3.22 pm June 04 2019, 3.22 pm

Dwayne Johnson’s career as a movie star didn’t happen in a day. Before he started getting a steady stream of film roles, The Rock was a wrestler. As such, he’s one of those people who cannot spend a day without heading to the gym. Many of us head to his social media accounts to find gym motivations. However, despite all the workout, the actor makes sure to indulge himself with a few cheat meals – because let’s face it, you only live once and if you can’t enjoy it, then what’s the point?!

The Rock recently shared his cheat meal plan, and let’s just say that it is one elaborate affair. Johnson scouted out the chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies with Oreo ice cream from his ‘favourite spots in LA.’ That’s not all, his meal also included a slice of cheesecake (yum!) and a ‘big ass chocolate fudge cookie with salted caramel chips made into a big ass smile.’ The former wrestler added in his caption that he devoured the sugar train around midnight while watching a show, all the while sitting on a couch like Jabba the Hutt. He finally signed off saying that one should always enjoy their cheat meals.

Cheat to indulge!

This isn’t the first time that The Rock shared a look of his cheat meal. Once it was four boxes of sushi while watching some show on his laptop. Around the same day, he also gorged into some homemade chocolate cookies smeared in peanut butter.