The Royal Wedding cake is a departure from the traditional fruitcake

The bride and groom are undoubtedly the main attraction at any wedding but the cake is not far behind. A lot of thought is put into designing the perfect cake for an occasion that happens only once (usually) in a person’s life. For the royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to keep things original.

🎥 Watch as baker Claire Ptak begins work on the #RoyalWedding Cake! pic.twitter.com/OTdcF9hc0a — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

The soon-to-be-married couple has narrowed down on a lemon elderflower cake for their wedding. That’s a stark departure from tradition. In Britain, a typical wedding serves fruitcakes. According to Kensington Palace the cake will feature ‘the bright colours of spring.’

🍋 200 Amalfi lemons 🥚 500 organic eggs from Suffolk 🐄 20kgs of butter 🍰 20kgs of flour 🍬 20kgs of sugar 🥃 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

But what exactly is a lemon elderflower cake? According to food website Eater, this particular cake will be decorated with fresh flowers and buttercream frosting. As for the flavor, the royal cake will have “organic Amalfi lemons and elderflower — a small sprightly bundle of white blooms in the honeysuckle family.” Claire Ptak of East London’s Violet Bakery is in charge of making the cake. Meghan has known Ptak for some time and even interviewed the chef for her blog (currently defunct).

And so it begins 🍋 A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on May 14, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

The cake will be made of lemon sponge and has an elderflower syrup drizzled on it. It also has an Amalfi lemon curd and a Swiss meringue buttercream with elderflower. The cake will be assembled “in-situ” at the Windsor castle on May 19. The flowers will be added to the cake at the last moment. Coming to the taste, “the buttercream is sweet” and the “lemon curd is very tart.”

Wedding cakes have been a tradition since Queen Victoria's day. Here’s a look back at some of the most memorable in Royal history: https://t.co/bRe78ISkNx pic.twitter.com/awkWImxACb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 18, 2018

We had mentioned in an earlier report that the royal weddings in Britain have a long list of traditions. While Princess Diana broke one with her wedding vows, Meghan might be the first to change the wedding cake.