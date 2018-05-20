The Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s father won’t walk her down the aisle

The royal wedding is just a few days away and a dramatic twist has already emerged. Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle will not be walking her down the aisle for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. According to TMZ, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has decided to not walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding.

When an official Palace statement alludes to a 'difficult situation', it's safe to assume all hell has broken loose behind the scenes.

Here's my column on how Meghan Markle's foolish father has wrecked her big day. https://t.co/M2KLh4T62p pic.twitter.com/7SibVQMpPQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 14, 2018

The report comes after it was revealed that Thomas Markle worked with photographers to get pictures of himself preparing for the wedding. A press release from the palace earlier this month claimed that Markle will walk Meghan down the aisle. But following the staged paparazzi shoots, he decided against it. However, late on Monday, Kensington Palace stated that the bride was in the middle of a ‘deeply personal moment’ following the news.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding.



Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

Markle said that he thought the pictures were ‘stupid and hammy’, according to TMZ. He said that he decided to skip the wedding as he didn’t want to embarrass Meghan or the royal family any further.

BREAKING: Palace statement re Meghan Markle's dad pulling out of the wedding:

'Difficult situation'

'Deeply personal moment for Ms Markle' pic.twitter.com/kBxwUZOM0K — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 14, 2018

It was also reported that Thomas Markle had suffered a heart attack six days ago and that he had checked himself out of a hospital so he could attend the wedding.

According to People magazine, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle admitted to the arranged photoshoots but insisted that their intentions were good. Samantha and her brother Thomas Jr (Meghan’s half-brother) too will not be attending the wedding. Sources told the website that Meghan has no relationship with them.