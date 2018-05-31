The Russo Brothers have cleared their social media except for this tweet

Social media is a great place for filmmakers to advertise. It also serves as an awesome place for casual banter. The Russo Brothers, riding high on their success of Avengers: Infinity War, deleted all their social media posts except a tweet. This prized tweet is a picture of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, all lit up, flipping the birdie to Ryan Reynolds.

This isn’t the first time the Russos deleted all their social media posts. After releasing Infinity War, many of their older tweets and posts disappeared from their handles.

As for the tweet, this was a response to Ryan Reynolds, who in typical Deadpool style put up a cheeky tweet that was similar to a tweet shared by the Russo Brothers. Remember #ThanosDemandsYourSilence? Reynolds had tried to troll the Russos with his post. This is the Russos’ way of having the last word. To his credit, Reynolds replied to the tweet, saying he deserved that.

Why the Russo Brothers went dark on social media is something that that can be speculated upon. The duo must be busy with the next edition of Avengers, dubbed by many as Avengers 4, which will be the final film in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.