The Simpsons creator Matt Groening sets premiere date for new show

The creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, and Netflix, gave us reasons to be excited. Matt Groening is getting a new show and he has been signed up by Netflix for two seasons. The 63-year-old will be working on a series called Disenchantment. According to reports, the show will involve comedians Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre as the lead voices.

Disenchantment will be set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland and will center on an alcoholic woman named Bean, her elf buddy Elfo and her very own demon Luci. Commenting on the show, Netflix said, “Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses and lots of human fools."

Abbi will be voicing Bean while Eric will take charge of Luci, and Elfo by Nat. The first season will include ten episodes and will debut on August 17. According to reports, Netflix has already put an order for the second season with ten episodes.

"Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a statement to Variety.

According to reports, Groening will call in Billy West, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding and Lucy Montgomery to voice the show.

A few posters of Disenchantment have been released by the makers and it shows the distinct drawing style of Groening – a style that’s quite akin to The Simpsons.