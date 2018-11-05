The Spice Girls are making a comeback but without posh Victoria Beckham

February was the year when speculations of Spice Girls reuniting went viral. The five babes of the pop band met up earlier this year, which strongly stirred the rumour of their comeback. The news triggered once again when the gang appeared on the promo of the chat show The Jonathan Ross Show. It may finally be happening.

As per reports in The Sun, the hit band from the 90s is all set to announce its brand-new tour but Victoria Beckham will no more be part of it. Yep, you heard that right! The official account of the Spice Girls announced the same via Twitter. However, if you're questioning why Beckham is not part of this project, she is reportedly focusing on her fashion line.

In an interview with ITV, Mel B also dropped a hint that there might still be a chance that Victoria may join them. "It's just the four of us," Mel B said. "I hope Victoria will join us at some point. It'd be a shame if she didn't." Mel B added. "She's just kind of not committing just yet. I'm hoping it's going to change, but definitely us four."

For the uninitiated, The Spice Girls came into existence in 1994 and were one of the most successful bands of their time. They have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. Surely, their comeback is great news for the fans. Spicing it up!