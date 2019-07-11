Mirror July 11 2019, 11.18 pm July 11 2019, 11.18 pm

We will be returning for Westeros in the near future and now we know a bit more of what to expect. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels on which Game of Thrones is based, George R R Martin, has revealed more on the upcoming but still untitled prequel series.

Firstly, the writer revealed that the Seven Kingdoms are in fact more divided than we see them in the original series. "We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest," Martin reveals. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here."

Martin also revealed which noble families we can expect to return, "The Starks will definitely be there." However, not all of them will, at least not initially."The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar," he added. "It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones." The nobles aren't the only figures to return, as we will be seeing more of the terrifying White Walkes.

"Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it, "Martin revealed. "There are things like dire wolves and mammoths." The acclaimed author revealed that there will be no lead character in the prequel, but will like the main series be an ensemble.

Martin is also still keen on the title of the series is The Long Night but revealed that a similar title could be in the offing. "I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind," he said. "That would be pretty good."