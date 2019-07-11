Mirror July 11 2019, 9.48 pm July 11 2019, 9.48 pm

It was a hoax that captured the attention of the world earlier this year, but now the 'Momo Challenge' Hoax looks set to get its own horror movie. Entertainment Weekly has revealed that It producer Taka Ichise is developing a horror film based on a sculpture by artist Keisuke Aiso that was the initial inspiration for the ' Momo Challenge ' figure.

The hoax caught international attention earlier this year as the urban legend centred on this creepy figure that was allegedly encouraging children to self-harm. At the centre of the hoax was the figure by Keisuke Aiso which had a basis in Japanese and Chinese folklore.

Aiso, 43, revealed earlier this year that the Momo sculpture is gone. Speaking from his studio near Tokyo, Japan, he said, “It doesn’t exist anymore, it was never meant to last. “It was rotten and I threw it away. The children can be reassured Momo is dead - she doesn’t exist and the curse is gone."

Producer Taka Ichise has previously worked on horror franchises such as The Ring and The Grudge, which took their own basis from Japanese properties. Meanwhile, the sequel to IT, entitled It: Chapter 2, will adapt the second half of the novel by Stephen King.

The film picks up with the Loser's Club as adults (now played by the likes of James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain) who all find themselves back in the town of Derry in Maine and facing the destructive consequences of the newly-returned Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgard). Will the gang survive?