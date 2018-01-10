The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M after racist advert

Retail giant H&M is facing flak after one of its recent adverts was deemed racist. Following the allegations, Canadian R&B star The Weeknd says he won't work with H&M again. He went on to add that the advert made him feel "shocked and embarrassed." The singer has previously sold merchandise through H&M and modelled for the company. The clothing retailer has apologised after the incident.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The alleged poster that faced the wrath of social media shows an African American child modelling a hoodie that reads ‘coolest monkey in the jungle.’

H&M was quick to respond with a statement saying, "We're deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we've not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our offering." The company went on to add that it understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction, saying that it would "continue the discussion" with the 27-year-old musician and his team.

Celebrities including Diddy and footballer Romelu Lukaku have responded to the incident online by overlaying the hoodie with new slogans and a few other alterations. The NBA basketball star added a crown to the image on his Instagram post, and wrote, "when I look at this photo I see a Young King!!"

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1 — Diddy (@Diddy) January 8, 2018

Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’?



I mean. What. pic.twitter.com/6AJfMdQS4L — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) January 7, 2018

The hoodie is still available for sale, but it no longer shows the image of the product that was modelled on a child.