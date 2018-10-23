The Weeknd nearly avoids a disaster!

The Weeknd nearly avoided what could have been a disaster during his concert in Mexico City on Sunday. The moment was captured on the singer’s Instagram video which sees a piece of stage equipment come loose and fall from the ceiling - just inches away from him as he performed on stage. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, put up the video captioning it as ‘Mexico forecast: Stormy with a chance of falling objects’. Have a look!

What’s more shocking is that while the incident would have left most of us shaken up, The Weeknd, barely flinched and continued with the song Party Monster, a track from his 2016 album Starboy. He, however, did post a terrified frown emoji in his video.

The mishap occurred as the singer performed through a rainstorm and the cause for the incident is assumed to be the weather conditions.

The concert was a part of the performer’s latest tour, which is expected to resume on November 23 in Abu Dhabi. He will be wrapping up with his tour in Japan in December.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old recently confirmed he is back in a relationship with model Bella Hadid. The Grammy Award winner also treated fans with a series of Instagram photos of the two of them in celebration of Bella’s 22nd birthday.​