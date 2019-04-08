The Weeknd reveals that a Game of Thrones track is coming

Afp April 08 2019, 7.33 pm April 08 2019, 7.33 pm

According to Pitchfork, producers of Game of Thrones asked the Weeknd to record the song for the TV series. The singer-songwriter then brought SZA and Travis Scott onto the project, which will allegedly be out "soon." Rumours about the track have been recently circulating on Reddit, as well as on Scott's fan page. The rapper has previously collaborated with both artists on separate songs, including "Wonderful" with The Weeknd and "Love Galore" with SZA. The three singers have never worked together on a common project.

Fans also spotted a video posted on the Game of Thrones official Instagram account that features cast members dancing to an unknown track -- which is reminiscent of The Weeknd's previous hits.

Additional details about the track have not been revealed yet -- although its release should coincide with the return of the HBO series on April 14.