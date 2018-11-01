The Witcher first look: Henry Cavill swigs potions in this Netflix original

He’s got the look! Henry Cavill was picked to play the role of Geralt of Rivia for Netflix’s upcoming series titled The Witcher. Based on the fantasy novel by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, Cavill’s character is a famous monster slayer who does his business only for coin. Netflix also released a teaser video of Cavill, who looks grim as he gulps down a potion, just like Geralt himself.

Since the release of Sapkowski’s novel, The Witcher inspired various board games and a critically acclaimed video game series from CD Projekt Red. To give you a little back story, in The Witcher series, genetically mutated humans called witchers roam the Continent, looking for contracts to kill monsters. Witchers are devoid of human emotion, have magical abilities and are usually motivated by coin.

Fans loved the way the makers managed to make Cavill look his part, though questions were raised about his wig. A few pointed out that Cavill was missing Geralt’s beard. However, they might be the ones who just played the game. In the novel, Geralt does not have a beard. The omission of Geralt’s beard could add credibility to the talk of Netflix basing the game on the original novel. Besides Cavill, the show will have Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.