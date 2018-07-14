The Wizard Of Oz once again, but this time with a twist

The original Wizard Of Oz hit the screen in 1939 and has ever since been one of the most iconic films. The musical fantasy is considered to be one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. It received six Oscar nominations and won two awards - Best Original Song and Best Original Score. The film has been, over the years, re-released quite a few times, and now, it is time to witness the story of Dorothy Gale once again. This time with a twist.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. are all set to retell the story once again, but this time with the perspective of Dorothy's dog, Toto. It will be an animated film which will be adapted from a children's book titled Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz. The book is written by Michael Morpurgo.

Mark Burton, who has written scripts of movies like Madagascar, Gnomeo and Juliet, etc., is currently working on the script of the film. Jared Stern, who has earlier worked with Warner Bros. on the Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago as a writer will be producing the animated feature along with Winsor Yuan through their production company, A Stern Taking To.

Well, we are quite excited to witness The Wizard Of Oz on the big screen once again.