Moments in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer that made Harry Potter fans stand up and CHEER!

While the teaser titillated us, it is nothing compared to the BOMB that the Comic Con trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald turned out to be. But more than the anticipation, the trailer brought a plethora of exclamatory moments for the fans of Harry Potter franchise. From surprising appearances to moving revelations, it was all there.

The Defence Against the Dark Arts class

Dumbledore taught DADA before Transfiguration, and here we see the return of the Boggart and the Riddikulus spell, with Dumbledore and Newt taking place of Lupin and Harry.

Dumbledore's desire

We could never know what Dumbledore saw when he looked into the Mirror of Erised, and we know now. It was the love he could never have, one that he had to destroy himself.

The Thestrals

The beings that could only be seen by those who had witnessed death, Thestrals were also the creatures who had the best sense of direction. We see them driving carriages, and also when Grindelwald takes flight.

Another Ministry of Magic battle?

The last time we saw the political premise being ripped apart was in Harry Potter & The Order of The Phoenix, and out there were Dumbledore and Harry, facing Voldemort. As we come to the end of the trailer, we see something resembling MACUSA, with Newt and Grindelwald face to face.

Nicholas Flamel!

The alchemist who lived over 600 years with the aid of his elixir makes his appearance in front of an utterly bamboozled Jacob. And we couldn't be more delighted.

Trunks ready, robes ironed, wands out? Gear up for the magic unfolds again on November 16, 2018.