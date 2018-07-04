This bus in Kerala has Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and other pornstars painted on it!

Who would’ve thought that a bus can get so much attention on the web? This bus in Kerala is taking the internet by storm thanks to the painting on it. Known as the ‘Brazzers’ bus (of course, why not!), it features colourful paintings of pornstars including the likes of Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa, Aletta Ocean, Johnny Sins and more! And if you just thought Mia who? Then we suggest you google them before we start judging you. Away from the prying eyes of office colleagues and family members of course.

Bus in Kerala😂😂😂 you cannot be serious mate 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jS7MvL8zxF — No (@Basi_cally) June 29, 2018

Anyhow! Back to Bus-iness. The bus is owned by a private company called Chikkoos Tours and Travels and took a twitter user off guard. He couldn’t resist posting the pictures online and we don’t blame him!

The paintings are not all that grabbed our attention. It turns out that the Brazzers bus has a mad DJ sound system installed in it along with laser lighting. "We usually provide our services to young adults and college kids who prefer to take graphic buses on trips. So we try to make the buses into something they'd enjoy," said an operator at Chikkoo Travels to News18.

Some of the buses of Chikkoo Tours and Travels have characters from the Avengers as well as Baahubali painted on them! It looks like these guys mean business! According to reports the company has 8 of these deluxe buses, all equipped with cutting edge audio systems and serve as party hubs.

These cool buses stand out from the usual eyesore we see every day and twitter can’t keep calm…

Wow! Never seen anything similar in Maharashtra. — Apoorv (@apoorvc2005) June 30, 2018

Bohot accidents karyaegi ye Bus. :-D — Saiprasad Rode (@saiprasad_rode) July 2, 2018

Wtf?? This is brilliant.. People won't complain unless they know who they are.. — Rahul Rajan (@raulrjn) July 2, 2018

Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood - 0 Brazzer - 1 — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) June 30, 2018

Johnny Sins himself couldn’t believe that his actions had found a mention on the shell of the bus.

Haha Imagine that bus rolling around the U.S. very cool! https://t.co/osDDumZNLI — Johnny Sins (@JohnnySins) July 1, 2018

What can we say Johnny… sometimes things do get naughty in Gods own country.