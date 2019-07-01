Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 8.49 pm July 01 2019, 8.49 pm

We love Daniel Craig as the heroic James Bond, suited up all the given time. Not even in our worst nightmare, we can think of seeing someone else as the James Bond. But it is Daniel Craig himself who has repeatedly said that he wants to give up being Mr Bond. However, he did change his decision and gave a nod to star in the next movie of the popular film franchise. Even though Craig is coming back to play Bond one more time, the actor has expressed that this one will be his last. From Tom Hardy, Robert Pattinson to Tom Hiddleston, there have been a number of rumours about who will pick up the role.

Now going by the latest report in Express.UK, it is Game of Thrones star Richard Madden who might be getting into the shoes of Daniel Craig. According to the website, Madden has been a constant favourite for a while with Hiddleston, Hardy and James Norton names are also in the pipeline. This news comes after Danny Boyle, who opted out of the director's chair of the upcoming Bond 25, promoted Robert Pattinson to be the next 007. FYI, Richard used to play Robb Stark in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

View this post on Instagram @guardianweekend out tomorrow..! @paulfarrellphotography @charley.mcewen A post shared by Richard Madden (@maddenrichard) on May 3, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

Earlier in an interview, Boyle had told to Variety that he sees Pattinson portraying the iconic British spy. “I was watching the Claire Denis film the other day, High Life, and it’s very good, I’d recommend, Robert Pattinson is very good in it,” Boyle said of Pattinson’s latest film. “I was watching it with a friend, and I said to him, ‘They should cast Robert Pattinson (as Bond). He’s really matured in that film.’ And he said to me, ‘They just cast him as Batman.’ So anyway, I don’t know. There are enough great minds thinking about that,” he added.