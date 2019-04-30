Thor and Hulk thank fans to make Avengers: Endgame the biggest box-office opener ever

Rushabh Dhruv April 30 2019, 7.18 pm April 30 2019, 7.18 pm

In the last few years, specifically in India, we have seen a drastic shift in the way cine-goers watch a film. With this, Hollywood films are also making an impact on Indian viewers. Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018, was one of the biggest films of last year. And this year we saw the final part of the film, Avengers: Endgame which broke all the box office records. Marvel’s latest outing, Avengers: Endgame, has created a worldwide history. The 22nd film in the MCU, which marks the conclusion of its gigantic superhero universe, hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. The fact that Marvel enjoys a humongous fan-following across the globe is not a secret, and as the bookings went live, fans booked them up within minutes, leading to jam-packed cinema halls everywhere. As a result, the Russo Brothers’ directorial opened to insane reviews as well as mammoth numbers at the box office.

Amid the hoopla around Avengers: Endgame minting huge at the ticket window, stars from the flick, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, through their social media posts, have thanked fans on being a constant support and making the superhero film a hit. FYI, Chris Hemsworth plays Thor, while Mark essays the part of the Hulk in the MCU franchise.

Have a look at Chris and Mark's posts below:

Avengers: Endgame has been massive hit across the globe. The movie raked in a whopping 45 crores on its opening day at the Indian box office. That makes it the highest opening day for any Hollywood film in India. The last film to hold that record in India, too, was a Marvel film; Avengers: Infinity War.