image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thor earns his Mjolnir, but it came at a cost

Hollywood

Thor earns his Mjolnir, but it came at a cost

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 19 2018, 9.34 am
back
Entertainmenthollywoodmarvelmarvel cinematic universeMarvel ComicsThor
nextDhaka: Chris Hemsworth finds a partner in Stranger Things fame David Harbour
ALSO READ

Rakul Preet Singh to be an astronomer in Sivakarthikeyan next

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah turns Maharaja for Air India

Shraddha Kapoor beats Dengue, says ‘Thank You’ very machchar to her fans