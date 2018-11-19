Thor had to earn Mjolnir, but it came at a cost

Adding to the numerous origin stories of Thor, the newest edition of Marvel’s comic on the god of Thunder gives some insight into how he became worthy of his hammer, Mjolnir. According to reports, the seventh issue of Thor, follows him during his early days on earth. Of course, Odin wasn’t too happy with the idea, as he wanted Thor to leave Midgard and focus more on Asgard. And as luck would have it, Loki got involved.

Helping out Odin, Loki conjured a master plan with his trickery, to make Thor leave Midgard for good. Soon after, Thor came across Erika, a Viking woman leading soldiers to battle. Though initially reluctant, she accepted Thor’s help. The duo fell in love and Erika began showing Thor on how to live life the cool way.

Meanwhile, Loki started up a war between the dwarves and the frost giants. The battle was big enough to draw Thor’s attention and separate him from Erika. Though he vowed to return, it was too late. Thor returned after forty years and found Erika dead.

Odin was disappointed when this began motivating Thor, who realised that leaving Midgard would make Erika’s death go in vain. He got back to his life of defending humans, living life just the way Erika had taught him. The edition added that Erika’s positive vibes helped Thor learn what it meant to be a god, and what it really meant to wield Mjolnir.