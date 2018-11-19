image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Thor had to earn Mjolnir, but it came at a cost

Hollywood

Thor had to earn Mjolnir, but it came at a cost

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 19 2018, 9.34 am
back
Entertainmenthollywoodmarvelmarvel cinematic universeMarvel ComicsThor
nextDhaka: Chris Hemsworth finds a partner in Stranger Things fame David Harbour
ALSO READ

Chiranjeevi doesn't want to keep calm, lines up two films in quick succession!

Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor promise a laugh riot

Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018 Red Carpet: Aishwaya Rai Bachchan was THE best of all!