Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 11.29 am July 21 2019, 11.29 am

The sun has finally risen on Marvel fans. After a very heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame and a Spider-Man: Far From Home that did not give away any answers, the makers of this multi-billion dollar franchise announced the future of the Avengers. The Marvel Panel of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) announced a slew of upcoming projects as a part of Marvel's Phase 4 and the most exciting of them all is the fourth installation of the Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor. Thor: Love and Thunder will star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman.

The most exciting feature of this franchise is that Taika Waititi, who directed Thor Ragnarok will be back as the director. The Thor franchise became funny and eccentric when Taika took over, and fans are hoping that the fourth installation will only take the film to new heights. Fans are also praying that the new Thor film means that we finally get to see Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the god of mischief and Thor's brother. Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and we only saw him in Endgame when the heroes travelled back in time. Fans of the character were disappointed as he was not officially resurrected in Endgame. Loki is also getting his own series as revealed by Kevin Fiege in SDCC.

Chris Hemsworth also shared this news on his social media. Check it out:

The producers have also announced several other major films and series, major ones include the Black Widow film. This will be a prequel to the life of SHIELD agent and Avenger Natasha Romanoff who sacrifices her life in Endgame. We will also get a new film The Eternals that will feature Angelina Jolie and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. We will also get a few new series where the older Avengers will reprise their roles like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will feature Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson. WandaVision is another series that will have Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Benedict Cumberbatch will also be returning as the super wizard in the second instalment of his film called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.