Throwback to the time Justin Bieber prank-called a fan at Ellen Degeneres' show

How many of you that Justin Bieber was a BIG prankster? He once appeared at The Ellen Degeneres' show and revealed he loved pranking people over calls! "I just love doing prank phone calls with my friends. Like probably top five favourite things to do," he said. And next, they were exactly up to his 'favourite' trick.

"We are gonna prank somebody now, That we know is a big fan of yours," Ellen chuckled.

Next, they gave a call to Miss Melanson, a student at University of Massachusetts who also was a big fan of Justin and the show.

What unfolded next?

Justic essayed a British accent, called himself Peter and introduced himself to be the head of the English department at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Melanson was certainly not prepared for this.

Upon receiving the call, she was told she had missed classes and it left her utterly confused. 'Did you miss any class'? 'No, I didn't.' And we waited to see what happened next.

Justin soon handed the phone to Ellen, telling Melanson that his 'sister' would like to speak to her. Ellen, then, revealed to her that she was being pranked by Justin all this while!

The fan freaked out and how! She was then told she'd fly out of LA and would get to meet the singing sensation. You want to hear how she screamed? Watch the video below.

P.S We know not, if the meeting really happened!