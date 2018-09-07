TIFF 2018: Rapper Drake bails out last minute

Rapper Drake was supposed to perform at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday, but much to everyone’s surprise, he bailed out at the last minute. The festival expected the attendance of hundreds of moviegoers at the Canadian Premiere of Monster and Men, but the rapper appeared to surprise both, TIFF organisers and the film’s director, with his statement citing ‘scheduling commitments’ as the reason.

A statement given by Drake's representative explained the last-minute cancellation by saying, “Monsters and Men is a project very close to Drake’s heart but due to scheduling commitments on his current tour he, unfortunately, will not be unable to attend and introduce the film at TIFF. He wishes the film the utmost success and feels strongly about its ability to positively inspire dialogue.”

The rapper is the executive producer of Monster and Men that revolves around the story of a community coping with the shooting of a black man by the cops in Brooklyn. The film also featuring Anthony Ramos, John David Washington and Kelvin Harrison Jr. and was helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Drake first walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival last year (2017), for The Carter Effect, which chronicles the story about NBA player Vince Carter.