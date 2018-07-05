Tina Turner's son, Craig Raymond Turner commits suicide!

Tina Turner’s son, Craig Raymond Turner, died at the age of 59. As per the reports, he was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at his home with a gunshot wound and the post-mortem of his death is yet to be carried out. However, the behind his apparent suicide still remains unknown. Los Angeles County coroner’s office assistant chief Ed Winter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Craig was "pronounced dead at his residence in Studio City at 12:38 p.m. on Tuesday.”

Craig was born to Tina and Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the Kings of Rhythm band. The couple’s relationship soon fell apart and post which, Tina got married to Ike Turner, who adopted Craig. But later Tina was subject to domestic violence and Craig was forced to witness it as a young child.

In an old interview, Tina was quoted saying, “Ike’s children never reacted, but my oldest son, Craig, was a very emotional kid. He’d always look down in sadness. One day when Ike was fighting me, Craig knocked on the door and said, ‘Mother, are you all right?’”

Craig was in secondary school when his mother and step-father Turner finally decided to split. His biological father died in 1996.