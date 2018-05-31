Tom Cruise aka Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell all set to make a comeback in Top Gun sequel

Maverick is set to make a comeback. Tom Cruise will return to one of his most popular roles in the sequel of ‘Top Gun’. The handsome star tweeted a picture from the first day of the production work of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The picture shows Cruise looking at his trusty F-14A Tomcat whilst holding his helmet, with the words, Maverick emblazoned on it. The image has the words, ‘Feel the need’ plastered across it like a watermark.

Maverick is set in the present time and will deal with newer technology and warfare. Fighter pilots will be shown struggling with drones which are slowly making flying style obsolete. In Maverick, Cruise will get back to playing his character from the previous film, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Joseph Kosinski, the director of Oblivion will helm the film. Kosinsky even worked on ‘Tron’. Harold Faltermeyer, the German composer who has already worked on ‘Top Gun’, will return to the franchise again.

The first ‘Top Gun’ film was directed by Tony Scott and its sequel, ‘Maverick’ will be releasing 33 years later.

Jerry Bruckheimer will be the producer for ‘Maverick’. He had also worked on the original film. While Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible Fallout’ releases on July 27, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will release on July 12, 2019.