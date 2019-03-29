Hollywood Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise's wedding

Darshana Devi March 29 2019, 6.29 pm March 29 2019, 6.29 pm

American heartthrob Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman were once the biggest power couple in the entertainment industry. The action thriller superstar got hitched to the Big Little Lies actor in 1990, but in a shocking turn of events, the two decided to part ways in 2001. However, speculations have been rife about the rift between the Australian actor and her two adopted children with Tom. Adding fuel to the fire, the latest reports state that the actor has now been banned from her own son’s wedding!

RadarOnline reports that Tom has demanded Nicole to not attend Connor Cruise's nuptials. “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law,” an insider told the site. “Tom made the call and Connor followed.” The source continued saying, “First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church — and, second, he doesn’t want her there. He turned his back on Nicole a long time ago and he’s never looked back.” The source also added that Connor ‘worships the ground his father walks on’ and wouldn’t disobey the 56-year-old’s wishes.

Connor is getting married to an Italian lady named Silvia who is reportedly a ‘Scientology Princess’. Reports suggest that Tom ‘adores’ his future daughter-in-law and is glad his son is settling down with a Scientologist.

Kidman was also not present for daughter Isabella’s wedding to Maz Parker in London back in the year 2015. Tom had the custody of Connor and Isabella after his split with Kidman. Since then, Kidman has been far from her kids who reportedly chose to live with their dad after the pair’s divorce.