Tom Cruise becomes the first actor to perform this death defying stunt

First published: June 03, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

For Tom Cruise, it is never mission impossible. Besides playing the lead role in one of the most popular action franchises, Tom became the first actor ever to perform a HALO jump. The makers of Mission Impossible: Fallout launched a making video from the film and Tom leaves you with wide eyes and an open jaw.

In the death defying stunt, Tom is seen strapped to a military parachute and jumping out of a plane. He practiced the jump 106 times and completed the scene in one take. He had to undergo special training for the jump and even had to use a customized helmet for the stunt.

HALO is short for High Altitude-Low Opening. It is a technique of dropping soldiers, equipment and other military supplies where the jumper opens his parachute at a low altitude after free-falling from the plane for a period of time.

Production has been taken care of by Bad Robot Productions, Skydance Media, and Alibaba Pictures. Mission Impossible: Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film will release in India on 27th July, 2018.

