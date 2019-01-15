Tom Cruise fans get ready for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

It was in 1996 when for the first time we saw one of the best action films of Hollywood on the big screen. We are talking about Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible. The makers converted it into a franchise and after the first installment, in the past 23 years, we have seen five more Mission: Impossible movies named Mission: Impossible 2, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Now for the fans of the franchise and Tom Cruise, here’s some great news. The actor has announced the next two installments of the series.

Cruise took to Twitter to inform his fans about the seventh and the eighth installment. The actor tweeted a slick video with Mission: Impossible logo on it and shared the release dates of the movies. The seventh installment will be hitting the screens in Summer 2021 ad the eighth one will release in Summer 2022. We are sure fans are already jumping with excitement. The last installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout which released in 2018 was a huge hit at the box office. It turned out to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Reportedly, Christopher McQuarrie, who directed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, will also be directing the seventh and the eighth installment. But well, we wait for an official announcement about the director.