In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.06 am July 03 2019, 9.06 am

For years we’ve known Tom Cruise as the drool-worthy superstar that he is (sigh!). But did you know that he was a victim of a hell lot of abuse from his father? We ain’t kidding. Tom has actually called his father a “merchant of chaos.” And look at him now- He is one of the best-paid actors in the world and is also one of the highest grossing actors of all times. *heart eyes*

Born on 3rd July, Tom Cruise has been ruling the silver screen since 1981 (whoa!). Our birthday boy had his debut in the 1981 film Endless Love. Although his breakthrough was the 1983 flick Risky Business. In 1989, Tom Cruise got his first Golden Globe award and an Academy nomination for portraying Ron Kovik in Born on the Fourth of July. The 90s saw the birthday boy get ultra successful. He starred in a gazillion mainstream flicks and received a truckload of accolades. Not to forget that his Mission: Impossible journey also began in the 90s (specifically in 1996). And we totally and absolutely love him in those films!

Tom Cruise also got himself involved in the production aspect of the films as well. Fun Fact- his first production venture was Mission: Impossible (1996). In fact, the birthday boy has earned himself some of the most top-notch deals in Hollywood. Tom Cruise’s career is a banger, no doubt. But, his personal life has been quite dramatic too. You know, his love life and his Scientology views. He has been married (and divorced) thrice and has dated some of the most popular leading ladies of Hollywood. Many speculate that his belief in the Church of Scientology is the reason most of his relationships failed. Not just that, his Scientology views have often seen him on the negative end of the media. Hotness does come with a price, eh?

Whatev, we are here to love him, and to see what the stars say about his future.

ASTROLOGICAL PREDICTIONS

His natal Sun is in the Gemini sign. His personality is witty, anxious, and high-strung. He may require constant mental stimulation. Why? Cause he cannot stand the thought of being bored, not even for a minute. He wants to keep himself surrounded by people, activities, and engaging situations (aww!).

Because Mercury is in its own sign in his chart, Cruise is adaptable, energetic, curious, and versatile AF. He likes to increase his knowledge by reading, traveling, etc. His understanding of human nature and the surroundings around him make him an awesome actor.

He was born in the Buddhaditya yoga which has made him rich and famous. This yog has helped him earn a brilliant reputation in his life. He will always be remembered for his valuable contribution to the film industry (duh!).

The upcoming year ahead promises to be a fab year. It’s cause of the positive transit of Jupiter which will influence his natal Sun and Mercury from November 2019 onwards.

The current transit of Saturn till January 2020 is not favorable as it is aspecting the natal Sun. Rahu is also transiting over his natal Sun. His health may get affected. Ergo, he needs to be careful. Else, his future projects will be affected. The second half of 2019 may see him deal with some sudden unexpected issues. However, he will be able to deal with the mess amazingly well.

Overall, the positive transition of Jupiter will help him consolidate his super-cool position in the industry. Cheers to the heartthrob of the industry! And, wishing him all the luck in the world! Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise! We heart you!