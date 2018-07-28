Tom Cruise may end his five year exile to finally meet daughter Suri!

It’s been five long years since Tom Cruise met daughter Suri, who is 12 now. However, that could change now, if reports in RadarOnline are to be believed as he is trying to get in touch with his girl after her incessant attempts to contact him through phone calls and letters.

A source close to the outlet revealed, “Tom’s paving the way to come back into Suri’s life permanently — and many expect it to happen soon. He’s contacted Suri through a third party, who he trusts implicitly, to check in and make sure she’s okay. He wants her to know that he’s thought of her all this time and that he got all of her messages. In fact, he read and listened to each and every word.”

Tom and his former wife, Katie Holmes wed in 2006 and welcomed Suri the same year. They had a divorce in 2012 and since then, have not been on talking terms, Reports state that Tom was absent from one milestone after another. The actor has been pretty secretive about his personal life and even shifted base to Florida some time back.

Since Katie left the religion post their split, it was difficult for him to meet up with Suri, however, reports suggest that he is no longer worried about that. He just wants to make sure he is there for Suri now, more than ever before.