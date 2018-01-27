Tom Cruise pulls off death defying stunts for upcoming MI movie

A day after announcing the title for the sixth installment of the much-popular Mission: Impossible franchise, Tom Cruise shared an electrifying photo from the set that shows him jumping from a high scaffolding towards the edge of a building.

The upcoming film, titled Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is the latest entry in the 1996 action series, which was a reboot of the 1966 TV series of the same name. The actor shared the image on Instagram and promised that the movie will be thrilling. The 6th edition of the franchise is said to borrow few plot-lines from all of the previous films.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

Cruise also shared another sneak peek of his dangerous stunt, which shows him hanging from the door of a helicopter. The actor has revealed several sneak peeks into the film giving fans enough to keep them at the edge of their seats. Recently, in an interview with Empire, director Christopher McQuarrie said, “The title has multiple meanings in the film, from the literal to the figurative,” further explaining that “there is the threat of nuclear terrorism hanging over the movie, which is the literal threat.”

“There’s [also] the notion that what’s happened in the movie is the end result of choices that Ethan Hunt has made in his life,” he continued, referencing Cruise’s character. “It’s Ethan’s past come back to haunt him. It’s the fallout of all his good intentions,” he added.

Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here. pic.twitter.com/GqSmAJpQ7q — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 9, 2017

Mission: Impossible – Fallout also features Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Alec Baldwin, Ving Rhames, and Vanessa Kirby. While the film’s first teaser will release on February 4, it will hit theaters across the globe on July 27.

The impossible is going to be possible, soon!