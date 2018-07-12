Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Fallout has a Kashmir connection

Hollywood’s legendary actor Tom Cruise along with his mission lands in Kashmir to stop a sinister plot. Before you jump to any conclusion, that’s how India finds a place in the narrative of the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

From the start to the thrilling and jaw-dropping scene, there are many points in the upcoming sixth part of the franchise with a desi twist. And they bring Impossible Mission Force agent Ethan Hunt, essayed by Cruise, to India to save the world.

There might be several references to India in the film with the whole final sequence set in the country, but the makers didn’t shoot the movie in India. As they transformed a whole valley in New Zealand into Kashmir to shoot the part of the flick.

From scenes of day-to-day life in Kashmir to an adrenaline-pumping helicopter chase sequence and crash in the snow-capped mountains and a mention of the Indian Army, the film has an action-packed desi connect.

McQuarrie told IANS here that the makers wanted to come to India to shoot the scenes, but their plan of action came in between. “We wouldn’t have had permission to shoot a helicopter chase sequence anywhere in the world apart from New Zealand,” he said following the film’s screening for select media from across the world here. When it comes to India, Cruise shares a special ‘desi’ bond with the place.

He even came down to the country back in 2011 to promote his Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which featured Indian actor Anil Kapoor. Cruise took out time from his work trip and explored the country and went to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

(With inputs from IANS)