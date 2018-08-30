Tom Cruise’s Top Gun is delayed, but for a good reason

Tom Cruise’s much-awaited sequel of Top Gun, titled Maverick has been delayed by a year. In an announcement, Paramount Pictures mentioned that the delay was necessary for them to figure out the logistics of showcasing the flight sequences, by making use of newer technology and jets.

According to the statement, instead of the original release date of 12th July 2019, the film will be in the theatres on 26th June 2020. According to reports, the film will be set at a time when drone technology is prevalent. It will also mark the end of an era of dogfighting, and Cruise will be taking up the role of a flight instructor.

Back in May, Cruise teased the film with a photo of himself standing in front of a fighter plane. Top Gun: Maverick will be directed by Joe Kosinski, who was also the director of Oblivion. The film will be scripted by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. As for the producers, the film has Cruise himself, Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison of Skydance bankrolling it.

The original Top Gun film was a massive hit, earning $350 million while being produced with only a mere $15 million. The production work of Maverick had begun in May and it will resume in September.