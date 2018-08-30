image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun is delayed, but for a good reason

hollywood

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun is delayed, but for a good reason

Debanu DasDebanu Das   August 30 2018, 9.30 pm
back
EntertainmentEric Warren SingerhollywoodJoe KosinskiJustin MarksPeter CraigTom CruiseTop GunTop Gun: Maverick
nextNaseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil cinema after 18 years with a thriller!
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma channels her inner black beauty!

Has Taimur been banished to Lolo's house?

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan team up again, will produce Hansal Mehta's next!