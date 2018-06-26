Tom Holland is horrible at keeping secrets, reveals title of next Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland is horrible when it comes to keeping secrets and the makers of Avengers: Infinity War had figured it out. They even enlisted Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange to ensure Holland shuts it and doesn’t give in to the press’ intense questioning. The 22-year-old had on a number of occasions revealed major plot spoilers to the press and Cumberbatch interrupted before he did any major damage. This time the makers of the next Spider-Man film, capitalised on Holland’s weakness and shared with the world the title of the upcoming film.

In a post shared on Instagram, Holland shared that there are no announcements. He also added that he was at the Ace Comic Con in Seattle. In the video, Holland said there’s no info about a sequel and he doesn’t know much about it either, and that he is confused because Spider-Man died in Infinity War. But, he did get a script! There it is *devil face*!

Watch Benedict Cumberbatch stop Tom Holland from leaking spoilers throughout the Avengers press tour 😂pic.twitter.com/B6QrKSPM43 — Muse Buff (@MuseBuff) May 1, 2018

The actor lifted up his iPad to show that he has the script, and the screen showed the title, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Not much is known about the sequel, except its name and that Sony is backing the project. Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to release on July 5, 2019, two months after Avengers 4. Meanwhile, July 2018 will see the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and in March 2019, Marvel will release Captain Marvel.